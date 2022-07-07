Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir trolling after viral exercise video

Hania Aamir trolling after viral exercise video

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir trolling after viral exercise video
Advertisement
  • Ishqiya star Hania Aamir has caused a stir on the internet this time.
  • The 25-year-old is shown doing crunches to tone her abdominal muscles.
  • Netizens were unable to comprehend Hania’s training and raced to the comment area.
Advertisement

The Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir is known for being an absolute darling who is adored by the fans; but, the Ishqiya star has caused a stir on the internet this time.

In the most recent clip, the 25-year-old is shown having fun while displaying gains. The fashionista posted an Instagram story detailing the efforts she does to maintain a flawless shape.

The 25-year-old is shown doing crunches to tone her abdominal muscles while wearing a black top; however, the netizens were unable to comprehend Hania’s training and raced to the comment area to vent their feelings, resulting in a tremendous reaction.

Also Read

Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look
Fans Disapprove of Hania Aamir’s New Look

Hania Aamir has cut her hair and debuted her new look for...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Modeliingpakistan (@modelingpakistanofficial)

Advertisement

Previously, the Janaan star withdrew from social media when the abuse intensified due to her outspoken words that drew massive reaction.

Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah were among the well-known films in which the Pakistani actor appeared.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Liam Neeson said that the
Liam Neeson said that the "Naked Gun" reboot hopes to begin filming this summer
Michael Jackson biopic is in the works
Michael Jackson biopic is in the works
Update on Julian Sands' missing in the Southern California mountains
Update on Julian Sands' missing in the Southern California mountains
Prince Harry and Meghan swims Archie & Lilibet in a sea of guilt
Prince Harry and Meghan swims Archie & Lilibet in a sea of guilt
A$AP Rocky's 'vulnerable' fourth album is 'finished'
A$AP Rocky's 'vulnerable' fourth album is 'finished'
Prince Harry received wise counsel regarding Lilibet and Archie
Prince Harry received wise counsel regarding Lilibet and Archie
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story