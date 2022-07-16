Advertisement
Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: The actress took things a notch higher with her fashion game

Articles
Katrina Kaif

  • Katrina Kaif’s next film will be Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan.
  • Katrina Kaif has now officially entered her 30s.
  • The actress updates regularly to Instagram, and she always looks great.
Katrina Kaif’s next film will be Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. She will also be in Phone Booth with Siddharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Katrina Kaif has now officially entered her 30s. When it comes to her personal style, the actress has never been let down. Katrina is equally at ease in a wedding gown as a pair of jeans. The actress updates regularly to Instagram, and she always looks great. Take a look at the actress’s most stunning outfits.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif: The beautiful couple

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a purple gown with a hair flip

Katrina Kaif is as beautiful as the sea

Earlier, Katrina Kaif said that the Darlings trailer by Alia Bhatt was great. With the movie, Alia makes her debut as a producer and on OTT. Alia put up the teaser on Wednesday, and Katrina did the same thing on Thursday.

