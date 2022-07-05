Ranveer Singh celebrating his birthday

Ranveer Singh is a bonafide star and there are no two ways about it. After spending more than a decade in the entertainment business, the actor has grown up to be one of the most promising talents in recent years. But apart from his acting chops and eccentric fashion choices, Ranveer is also known for wearing his heart on his sleeves. From not shying away in professing his love to tearing up while interacting with his fans, the Gully Boy actor has proved time and again that it is perfectly okay to cry, love and laugh in public. Just being your true authentic self, is the motto Ranveer lives by and we love that.

Revealing his fear of judgement, Ranveer once said in an interview, “In the initial years, it would affect me a lot. Band Baaja Baarat was the first time I faced a camera. Friday, the movie was released and Monday I was famous.. I didn’t know who to be, what to say, what to wear or who my projection was. It’s very difficult in the initial stages to come to grips with overnight fame. It spills into a lot of aspects of your life. The first two to three years were very taxing on me.”

Adding, “Over time, I slowly stopped being afraid of what other people would think of me. During Lootera, when I was hurt and had to stay in bed for two months, I began to understand myself. It was a life-changing moment where I realised I’m just going to be braver about being myself. Around that time, I told myself, “You do you,” and then Lootera and Ram Leela came along, which helped. When you get praise for your work, your self-esteem goes up, and you feel more comfortable being yourself in public.”