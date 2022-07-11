Hareem Farooq Reveals Plans As Maryam Nawaz

Hareem is a well-educated and well-adjusted young lady who is always open to new ideas.

In a Eid show, host asked a question to the Heer Man Ja starlet about Maryam Nawaz

To the question, Hareem replied, “I think the first thing I would do as Maryam Nawaz, I would unite everyone on one page.

Hareem Farooq is a stunning and extraordinarily talented Pakistani television and film actress. Hareem is also a young and capable film producer. Diyar e Dil, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Dusri Bivi, Sanam, Parchi, Heer Man Ja, and Dubara Phir Se are among her most popular projects. Hareem is a well-educated and well-adjusted young lady who is always open to new ideas. She later opened up about popular politician Maryam Nawaz in an interview with Nida Yasir.

In the interesting segment, Nida asked a question to the Heer Man Ja starlet about Maryam Nawaz, “If you are given her life for a day, what change would you bring in her life or what would you do?”

To the question, Hareem replied, “I think the first thing I would do as Maryam Nawaz, I would unite everyone on one page by utilizing the power I would have, I would unite everyone, leaving the ego wars behind and will think about benefits of country. I think I should unite everyone” Here is what Pakistan’s super opinionated starlet had to say about the popular politician Maryam Nawaz.

