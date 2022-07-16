Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Hareem Shah dismisses the claims of being arrested in Turkey

Hareem Shah latest Instagram video goes viral

  • Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has denied claims that she and her husband were detained in Turkey
  • Shah denied the claims and promised that her attorney will check into the situation.
  • She claimed that several media outlets had attempted to contact her but were unsuccessful since she was preoccupied.
Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has denied claims that she and her husband were detained in Turkey as part of a gold and cash smuggling investigation and threatened legal action against the news organisations for allegedly publishing false information.

Shah denied the claims and promised that her attorney will check into the situation.

Recently, the 30-year-old and her husband Syed Bilal posted a video to a video streaming website to address the problem. She said that the “falsehoods” on which the press accounts of her arrest were based.

She claimed that several media outlets had attempted to contact her but were unsuccessful since she was preoccupied.

Hareem bemoaned the rise of fake news and referred to such propaganda as an effort to malign her. She suggested that the news’ veracity be checked by the media. She also accused media organisations of recently disseminating “false news” about her husband.

The South Asian nation has laws, the social media sensation continued, and she will determine the appropriate course of action by using a legal process and approach. She made a suggestion that the channels distributing false information should be dealt with by the media regulatory body.

In response to the news, Hareem’s spouse said he had previously faced allegations of extortion and membership in the land mafia.

The controversy queen continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons because she had earlier recorded her husband and her opening liquor bottles.

An earlier attempt by Pakistan to crack down on false news by regulating posts on social media platforms was rescinded by the coalition administration because it was perceived as an effort to retaliate against journalists and government critics.

