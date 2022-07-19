Hareem Shah gets romantic with her husband in a viral video

Hareem Shah is a popular TikToker and social media sensation who is never shy to flaunt love for her husband, Bilal Shah.

The couple is recently spotted sharing an intimate moment this time, and Shah’s most recent video of the event soon gained popularity online because of the frequent PDA contacts.

The TikToker shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen grooving with Bilal to the Bollywood song ‘Gerua.’

In which she generously compliments her hubby, Bilal, while kissing him.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Previously, the controversial TikToker was arrested, but later she denied claims that she and her husband were arrested in Turkey in a gold and cash smuggling investigation and threatened legal action against the news organisations for allegedly publishing false information.

Shah denied the claims and promised that her attorney will check into the situation.

She claimed that several media outlets had attempted to contact her but were unsuccessful since she was preoccupied.

Hareem bemoaned the rise of fake news and referred to such propaganda as an effort to malign her. She suggested that the news’ veracity be checked by the media. She also accused media organisations of recently disseminating “false news” about her husband.

The South Asian nation has laws, the social media sensation continued, and she will determine the appropriate course of action by using a legal process and approach. She made a suggestion that the channels distributing false information should be dealt with by the media regulatory body.

In response to the news, Hareem’s spouse said he had previously faced allegations of extortion and membership in the land mafia.

