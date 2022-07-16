Hareem Shah refuted rumours that she was arrested in Turkey; See Video

Hareem Shah was arrested in Turkey on smuggling allegations.

On Saturday, it was reported that Hareem Shah, a popular TikTok celebrity from Pakistan, had been arrested in Turkey on smuggling allegations.

Local police reportedly took a big sum of money and gold from Hareem and her husband Bilal Shah as they were departing Türkiye for Muscat.

Talking to her YouTube channel, Hareem dismissed the rumours as false and said she and her husband were pretty happy in Turkey.

The Hareem family has denied the rumours, stressing that they have no intention of travelling to Muscat.

Earlier this year, video of Hareem openly displaying large amounts of foreign currency went viral.

Hareem said she had smuggled the money out of Pakistan. As soon as the FIFederal Investigation Agency (FIA)A became involved, Hareem changed her story, saying that the money actually came from the sale of her sister’s car in London.

Soon after, on April 18, the Sindh High Court ordered Shah to appear before the FIA in connection with the suspected money laundering investigation.

