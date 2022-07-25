Harry and Meghan to cause as much trouble as possible

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have been invited to Balmoral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped family reunion last year due to standing coronavirus restrictions.

Photographer Charles Rae suggests they might not return to the UK for this year’s event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly invited to the Queen’s summer hideaway in Balmoral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex missed last year’s family gathering owing to coronavirus limitations, and Charles Rae warned they may not come this year. Mr Rae says that personnel at Balmoral have been urged to prepare for the visit.

“They’re preparing for the Royal Family’s staggered visit.

It’s hardly uncommon or surprising that she invited Harry and Meghan, because he’s her grandchild. People say it’s an olive branch, a peace offering, etc.

If they go Balmoral, which I highly doubt, they may spend more time with the Queen than they did during the Jubilee. Mr. Rae informed Mr. Dixon, “I really feel Harry and Meghan are on a path to cause as much mischief as possible.”

When asked whether Meghan and Harry would join the wider family at Balmoral despite rumours that they would be sheltered from other royals, the photographer said that the family typically schedules their visits to Scotland to ensure the Queen has company.

They participated in Trooping the Colour and Her Majesty’s Thanksgiving ceremony with the royal family.

Prior to Lilibet Diana’s first birthday party, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with the Queen. “All family members are invited to Balmoral, although they arrive at different times because to her lengthy stay.” She likes to be surrounded by her family, so William, Catherine, and the children go.