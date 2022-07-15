Harry Styles’ third album earns most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Harry’s House reigns once again to capture its fifth non-consecutive week at the top.

The title was previously held by Equals by Ed Sheeran.

Harry Styles’ third album has earned the distinction of spending the most weeks at number one thus far in 2022 as it returns to the top of the charts.

Harry’s House reigns once again to capture its fifth non-consecutive week at the top after falling to second place the previous week.

Following the Wednesday release of the music video for the album’s second song, Late Night Talking, by Styles, this is now.

The title was previously held by Equals by Ed Sheeran, which debuted at number one this year for four separate weeks before falling to number three this week.

Burna Boy has made his first appearance in the top five of the UK album charts with his sixth album, Love, Damini, which debuted at number two.

Previously, the Nigerian afro-fusion artist, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, made it into the top 40 with the songs African Giant, which peaked at number 16, and Twice As Tall, which peaked at number 11.

With his new album Leap taking the fourth position, James Bay also made a solid comeback to the charts this week.