Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Harry Styles’ third album earns most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022
Harry Styles’ third album earns most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Harry Styles’ third album earns most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Harry Styles’ third album earns most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Harry Styles’ third album earns most weeks spent at top of charts in 2022

Advertisement
  • Harry’s House reigns once again to capture its fifth non-consecutive week at the top.
  • The title was previously held by Equals by Ed Sheeran.

Harry Styles’ third album has earned the distinction of spending the most weeks at number one thus far in 2022 as it returns to the top of the charts.

Advertisement

Harry’s House reigns once again to capture its fifth non-consecutive week at the top after falling to second place the previous week.

Following the Wednesday release of the music video for the album’s second song, Late Night Talking, by Styles, this is now.

Also Read

Harry Styles ‘heartbroken’ after fatal shooting cancels Copenhagen show
Harry Styles ‘heartbroken’ after fatal shooting cancels Copenhagen show

Harry Styles' concert in Copenhagen was cancelled following a fatal shooting. Danish...

Advertisement

The title was previously held by Equals by Ed Sheeran, which debuted at number one this year for four separate weeks before falling to number three this week.

Burna Boy has made his first appearance in the top five of the UK album charts with his sixth album, Love, Damini, which debuted at number two.

Previously, the Nigerian afro-fusion artist, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, made it into the top 40 with the songs African Giant, which peaked at number 16, and Twice As Tall, which peaked at number 11.

With his new album Leap taking the fourth position, James Bay also made a solid comeback to the charts this week.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story