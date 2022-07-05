Has Taylor Swift found her forever Romeo?

Although it appears that Taylor Swift has found true love with English actor Joe Alwyn, several of her biggest hits were inspired by her previous relationships and breakups.

But did you know that the pop sensation from Berks County dated people like Taylor Lautner, Calvin Harris, and Harry Styles? And that she turned the majority of them into songs?

Joe Jonas, who dated Taylor for a brief time in 2008, was the spark for everything. Even though they were only romantically involved for three months, from July to October, they broke up over a text message and she took that very seriously.

After that, she started dating Taylor Lautner and they began dating after starring in the 2010 rom-com ‘Valentine’s Day’.

Moreover, Taylor and Harry Styles first made their relationship known in December 2012 after dating for a month, the two music superstars were seen taking a stroll together at the Central Park Zoo, but Haylor could only look in one direction—South.

Taylor has finally found the one. Following their initial encounter at the Met Gala in 2016, Taylor and Joe Alwyn started dating, with the singer referring to their union as “the real deal.”

The Sun newspaper said that the couple had quietly gotten engaged at the end of June 2022, five years after they started dating. The couple has always kept their relationship’s specifics confidential, and they expect to continue doing so once they are married.