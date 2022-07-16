Hassan Raheem drops a new track

Hassan Raheem has released a new song Tu Kahan with Abdullah Maharvi is a big hit already

Hasan Raheem, a dentist-turned-singer and many people’s heartthrob in Pakistan and India, has been making headlines since he entered the industry. His recent collaboration with fellow artist Abdullah Maharvi is being lauded and anticipated.

Tu Kahan was set to be released on July 14 by the Joona singer. Abdullah Maharvi, JANI, and Hasan Raheem wrote and performed the upcoming banger. UMAIR produced, mixed, and mastered the smash-hit, which has already received over 25,000 views on YouTube.

Unfortunately, no music video has been released for the song, but the lyrics are quite catchy and revolve “around heartbreak, questioning a lover’s reason for being so distant.”.

Raheem broke records with Aisay Kaisay, Joona, Aarzu, Sar Phira. and Sun Le Na garnering millions of views on YouTube, which ultimately paved the way to debut in Coke Studio Season 14. His songs have received praise from Bollywood actors as well.

Abdullah Maharvi is among the upcoming Pakistani artists ready to take over the industry by storm.

