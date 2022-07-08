Hayden Panettiere discusses her violent ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson

Hickerson was arrested in May 2019 following an incident with the actress.

In July 2020, he was arrested again on eight counts of domestic violence.

Hayden hopes her story will “empower others in abusive relationships”.

Recently, Hayden Panettiere discussed her four-year violent relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

“It was a very dark and complicated time in my life, revealed Hayden in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“But a lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help,” she remarked.

The Nashville star reportedly began seeing the real estate agent in 2018, when she was already addicted to opiates and booze.

“I wanted to party, I wanted to do everything I wasn’t supposed to do,” recalled the actress.

She added, “Acting was my life, but I felt so bad about myself that I lost trust in myself. And that is very detrimental. The idea of not having a responsibility was very appealing at the time.”

For those unaware, Hickerson was arrested in May 2019 following an incident with the actress Ice Princess. Later, the charges were withdrawn, but in July 2020, he was arrested again on eight counts of domestic violence.

Following his arrest this time, the 32-year-old issued a statement, saying, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me in the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.”

In the meantime, Hayden Panettiere thought on her comments from two years ago.

“I still feel the same way. None of it is OK. But I want to make sure that everybody knows that each person who goes through something like that, they’re on their own journey. No two things are exactly alike,” she added.