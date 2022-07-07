Hayden Panettiere on hotel brawl with ex Brian Hickerson.

She said, fighting with her ex-boyfriend wasn’t her best moment.

She said, everyone was OK, and it wasn’t as crazy as it seems.

Hayden Panettiere knows that fighting with her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson in a hotel wasn’t her best moment.

In an interview, a 32-year-old actress said of the event in March, “It was not my best conduct, it was not anyone’s best behaviour.”

Panettiere attempted to break up a brawl between her on-again, off-again lover, 33, and other hotel guests outside the Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles.

The “Nashville” alum told the magazine, “Everyone was OK, and it wasn’t as crazy as it seems. Panettiere continued by elaborating on why she chose to get back in touch with Hickerson,had been detained in 2019 on suspicion of domestic abuse. He was prosecuted again in 2020 and entered a no-contest plea to two felony counts of harming a companion, even though the case was ultimately dismissed.

The former “Heroes” star said of Hickerson’s prior actions, “None of it is OK, and I want to make sure that everybody knows that. However, I am receptive to anyone who wants to seek assistance and make reparations.

The sales executive “went to treatment and served his sentence,” Panettiere said, adding, “I’m trying to live in a place of forgiveness.”

She said that she now feels “a lot of inner peace” as a result of doing this.

The Golden Globe candidate was going through a “really sad phase” in her life when she started dating Hickerson in 2018.

She told the magazine, “A lot of women experience what I did, and I want people to know it’s OK to ask for help.” “I want to be sure that everyone understands that everyone who experiences something similar is on their road. Nothing is precisely the same twice.

At the time, Panettiere struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, and she revealed that her “cycle of self-destruction” prompted her to send Kaya, now 7 years old, to live with her father Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine.

She said, “It was the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do. But sometimes being a good mother to a child means letting them go, so I wanted to be that for her.”

