  Heartbroken Sajal Aly searching for true 'meaning of love'; See Video
Sajal Aly

  • Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir broke up after a few years of marriage.
  • Nobody knows why they broke up, and neither of them has said anything about it.
  • Sajal said that she still doesn’t know what love is all about.
When Lollywood’s favourite couple, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, split up after a few years of marriage, fans were very sad. Everyone was surprised when they broke up.

We’ve all seen Sajal fighting and struggling to make it look normal and ignore everyone’s opinions. While Ahad had been missing from the Yaqeen Ka Safar star’s life and from the news since rumours of a divorce started to spread, he was still getting paid.

When everyone found out that their relationship was getting worse, they were all pretty shocked. Nobody knows why they broke up, and neither of them has said anything about it.

Even though they are no longer together, the actress still seems to be sad and looking for the real “meaning of love.”

After her steamy photo shoot with Shehryar Munawar, Sajal talked to a local newspaper about what love really means.

Sajal told what she thought about love. The actress said that she still doesn’t know what love is all about.

“I’m still searching for the meaning of love. I don’t have an answer yet.”

She said that love has come to her in many different ways, but she still doesn’t know what it is. The diva went on to say that she doesn’t think she will ever find the answer to this question, but that’s fine with her.

After dating for a few years, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir got married in 2019. The couple seemed to be in love, and they often posted cute photos and videos of themselves on social media. However in 2020, the couple said they were getting divorced, which made many people sad.

