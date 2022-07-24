Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock
Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock

Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock

Articles
Advertisement
Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock

Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock

Advertisement
  • Despite numerous claims to the contrary, Henry Cavill did not go to the San Diego Comic-Con.
  • Even though it had only recently been advised to be skeptical because it seemed too good to be true, the supporters were ecstatic.
  • But when asked about the blue and red-suited Kryptonian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is the main supporter of this Henry Cavill pairing, referred to him as “Superman of our generation” because of the widespread rumors.
Advertisement

ComicBook.com asked Johnson if he and the Man of Steel actor had ever discussed the details of how Black Adam and Superman would clash.

Also Read

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson  ended things with Logan Paul
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson  ended things with Logan Paul

Paul is no longer speaking with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The WWE...

“Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Superman in the past,”

The Rock added.

Additionally, he emphasized that he supports Superman, like so many others who do,

“You’ve got a lot of people who advocate on Henry’s behalf and root for him to win, and I do root for him to win. And at the end of the day, is a phenomenal Superman.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Henry Cavill to make a surprise appearance in Comic Con 2022?
Henry Cavill to make a surprise appearance in Comic Con 2022?

Like every year, fans anticipate some significant news during Comic Con 2022....

Dwayne Johnson continued by stating that he and Henry Cavill “often they have tequila together when they meet up” to further define their closeness.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story