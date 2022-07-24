Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ended things with Logan Paul
Paul is no longer speaking with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The WWE...
ComicBook.com asked Johnson if he and the Man of Steel actor had ever discussed the details of how Black Adam and Superman would clash.
“Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Superman in the past,”
The Rock added.
Additionally, he emphasized that he supports Superman, like so many others who do,
“You’ve got a lot of people who advocate on Henry’s behalf and root for him to win, and I do root for him to win. And at the end of the day, is a phenomenal Superman.”
Dwayne Johnson continued by stating that he and Henry Cavill “often they have tequila together when they meet up” to further define their closeness.”
