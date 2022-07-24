Henry Cavill is dubbed “the Superman of our generation” by The Rock

Despite numerous claims to the contrary, Henry Cavill did not go to the San Diego Comic-Con.

Even though it had only recently been advised to be skeptical because it seemed too good to be true, the supporters were ecstatic.

But when asked about the blue and red-suited Kryptonian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is the main supporter of this Henry Cavill pairing, referred to him as “Superman of our generation” because of the widespread rumors.

ComicBook.com asked Johnson if he and the Man of Steel actor had ever discussed the details of how Black Adam and Superman would clash.

“Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with respect to the other Superman in the past,”

The Rock added.

Additionally, he emphasized that he supports Superman, like so many others who do,

“You’ve got a lot of people who advocate on Henry’s behalf and root for him to win, and I do root for him to win. And at the end of the day, is a phenomenal Superman.”

Dwayne Johnson continued by stating that he and Henry Cavill “often they have tequila together when they meet up” to further define their closeness.”