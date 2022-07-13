Here’s how Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday with Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got some downtime to celebrate Ranveer Singh’s birthday. The actors took to their social media handles to share a gallery from their vacation together. Proof lies in the pictures that they had a gala time together as they undertook adventures.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Love to Love you #baby”. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone wrote, “May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventure in abundance”.One of the pictures show a glimpse of them posing together for a selfie on the beach, while Deepika gives a peck on Ranveer’s forehead. The actors also shared many pictures of the scenic view that they enjoyed together. The duo also took cycling trips, and posed together with their cycles.

In another series of pictures, Ranveer Singh can be seen kissing Deepika as the actress smiles at the camera. In another video, Ranveer Singh says, “Welcome to Deepika vs. Wild” as they share a laugh. They also give us a glimpse of all the local food and wine they devoured together.

