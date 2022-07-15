Advertisement
Hina Khan looks gorgeous in shimmery bodycon gown; Fans go ‘wow’

Hina Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of viewers. She is a fashion icon in the television industry and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently walked on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and made headlines for her OOTDs. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram.

The actress donned a sparkly, shimmery white bodycon gown and looked every inch gorgeous. She kept her accessories minimal and only carried earrings. Her hair and makeup were also on point. While sharing the photos, Hina wrote, “Sparkle” with star emoji. As soon as she posted the video, her fans go wow and dropped sweet comments in the comment section. They also dropped fire and heart emoticons.

 

On the work front, Hina Khan is all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais’ new series ‘Seven One’. Hina shared with IANS, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn’t have any makeup on and didn’t have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

