Hira Mani defends her clothing choices from internet trolls

Hira Mani, a diva in Lollywood, manages her personal and professional life with equal dexterity.

With blockbuster dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, the 32-year-old climbed to unprecedented popularity.

She maintains her fan base by continuing to post images and updates about her work on social media.

The actor from Meray Pass Tum Ho rarely responds to criticism of his eccentric fashion choices on the internet. However, Hira has finally given her opinion on the matter.

She posted two pictures of herself to her Instagram story with the remark, “I Dress Myself, Not To Impress, But For Comfort, And For Style.”

Hira Mani Instagram Status; Take a look!

Working wise, Hira collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on his smash hit single Yadaan.

