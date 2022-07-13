Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani demonstrates several poses for Eid photos

Hira Mani demonstrates several poses for Eid photos

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani demonstrates several poses for Eid photos

Hira Mani demonstrates several poses for Eid photos

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani, a fabulous actress, model, and singer, is always a fashion inspiration to us
  • .She’s back with some of the most inspiring and beautiful Eid images straight from her garden
  • She looks stunning in a pink blouse and a printed white and pink floral organza saree.
Advertisement

 

Hira Mani, a fabulous actress, model, and singer, is always a fashion inspiration to us, and her printed sarees steal our hearts. She’s back with some of the most inspiring and beautiful Eid images straight from her garden. She looks stunning in a pink blouse and a printed white and pink floral organza saree.

Also Read

Hira Mani enjoys rain in saree
Hira Mani enjoys rain in saree

Hira Mani is one of those actresses who never misses an opportunity...

Hira Mani shows some different poses for Eid snaps: Straight from her garden
Advertisement
Hira Mani shows some different poses for Eid snaps: Straight from her garden

Hira has stated that her garden is her favourite location for taking these stunning photographs. Whatever the occasion, she manages to take photos and never fails to share them with her fans. With her captivating and stupendous clicks, she is leaving us in awe. It is her responsibility, as an amazing actress with a large fan base, to keep her fans up to date. She recently received a lot of attention for a statement she made about men. Hira takes criticism so well. The Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat actress recently began an amazing glimpse of her having fun in the rain.

Hira Mani shows some different poses for Eid snaps: Straight from her garden
Advertisement

Following her every post she manages to cast a spell on her fans. One literally can’t take one’s eyes off her. She is such a beguiling beauty. Hira Mani has truly groomed herself in every way and we literally love her outlook. She shares a unique bond with her fans and Without any doubt, she’s one of the most humble celebrities with such a soft heart.

Also Read

Teaser for ‘Yadaan,’ starring Junaid Khan and Hira Mani, has been released
Teaser for ‘Yadaan,’ starring Junaid Khan and Hira Mani, has been released

Junaid Khan releases first look from his new  single 'Yadaan' 'Yadaan' stars...

Hira Mani shows some different poses for Eid snaps: Straight from her garden
Advertisement
Hira Mani shows some different poses for Eid snaps: Straight from her garden

Hira Mani always goes the extra mile to bring perfection to her work. Over the course of time, we have witnessed the finest evolution in her acting. We are dropping these gorgeous clicks of Hira Mani from her Eid look diary. There you go.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ramona Singer claims she's
Ramona Singer claims she's "happier" since exiting 'RHONY'
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Saniya Shamshad and Hidayath Syed vacationing together in Australia
Saniya Shamshad and Hidayath Syed vacationing together in Australia
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story