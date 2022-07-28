Hira Mani lands in hot water due to her apology statement about Dua Zehra

Hira Mani got into trouble for her divisive viewpoint on the Dua Zehra case. As soon as she posted a story on Instagram praying that Dua and Zaheer stay together forever, people started attacking her left and right.

She said that she wanted Dua and Zaheer to be together forever. After getting criticism on it, she then uploaded another story claiming that she is “emotionally correct” rather than “politically right”.

After these posts of Hira Mani went viral, Netizens started calling her dumb and senseless, It was a huge outrage and everyone condemned her actions

Meanwhile, the Do Bol actress recorded a video in which she cried while apologizing after receiving criticism.

Hira Mani’s apology was hilariously dissected by content producer Khadija Abbas, and the internet community is in stitches. The arguments presented by Khadija are as follows:

People began to concur with Khadija and add their thoughts about the breakdown of the apologies:

