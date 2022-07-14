Hira Mani recreates her famous dialogue ‘Mard Bari Piyari Cheez Hai’

Hira and Mani are invited back to Tabish’s talk show “Hasna Mana Hai,” which airs on Geo TV

Well, in this hectic and discouraging world, there are some people who can make us smile, and these people exist in our society. Sometimes we recognise their worth, and other times they leave us in the dark, but their actions are remembered forever. Some of our celebrities are very wise and understand the value of their work. They also have the ability to recognise the pure people in our midst.

Hira Mani is one of those witty characters. She is a veteran actress who has done an excellent job in all of the serials in which she has appeared and has achieved fame due to her intelligence. She is a brilliant artist who began her work after her marriage and rose to fame before entering the showbiz industry. All of our audience enjoys her, especially the photographers, who feel at ease while shooting with Hira.

Hira and Mani are invited back to Tabish’s talk show “Hasna Mana Hai,” which airs on Geo TV. Tabish asked her to recreate her hilarious dialogue “Mard bari pyari cheez ha.” Hira did it and couldn’t stop laughing while saying it again. She told Tabish that as she was driving back from an interview with Samina Peerzada, she realised she had made a mistake by saying this, and it was true. The following is a link to Hira and Mani’s interview on Geo News.

She was once invited to an interview with Samina Peerzada, during which she was asked about men, and she responded in a way that is rarely seen in our society. She stated that the man is a very beautiful thing, that he has feelings, and that we must try to value them, and that we have made them strict. Hira’s thoughts on men go viral on the internet, and many memes are based on them because it is not a common perception of men.