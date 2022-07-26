Hira Mani on Dua case: “Dua hai Zehra aur Zaheer kabi alag na ho”

Hira Mani left everyone in shock after praying that Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed stay together.

Actress received backlash online for making such a statement without consideration for Dua’s parents.

Hira Mani left everybody in shock on friendly subsequent to asking that Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed stay together.

The Dua Zehra case has held the country throughout recent months. Individuals don’t have the foggiest idea what to put stock in any longer.

From underage union with posse contribution, the case is as yet a secret and loaded with discussion.

At first, Dua’s folks answered to the police that their little girl has been grabbed.

Then again, Dua herself professes to have taken off from home to wed a kid, Zaheer Ahmed.

Indeed, even superstars contribute their opinion, offering political expressions without favoring anybody.

Nonetheless, Hira Mani took a somewhat questionable stand that has vexed everybody on the web.

Taking to her Instagram story, Hira Mani composed that she implores Allah that Dua Zehra and Zaheer are rarely isolated.

The entertainer got kickback online as individuals question Hira Mani’s good judgment for offering such an expression without thought for Dua’s folks.

Indeed, even individual entertainer Ghana Ali is amazed by Hira’s articulation.

The actress attempted to shield Hira, asserting she might not have full information about the case.

