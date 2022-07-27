Hira Mani shares a public apology regarding her statement on Dua Zehra

‘Our Kangana Ranaut’: Hira Mani trolled by her fans on Dua case
Hira Mani makes ill-advised statement about Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed. Internet...
It’s well known that Hira Mani occasionally speaks out of turn. Few days back she gave her two scents over Dua Zehra’s issue
She said that she wanted Dua and Zaheer to be together forever. After getting criticism on it, she then uploaded another story claiming that she is “emotionally correct” rather than “politically right”.
After these posts of Hira Mani went viral, Netizens started calling her dumb and senseless, It was a huge outrage and everyone condemned her actions
After recieving extreme backlash Hira Mani now has come up with an Apology video, claiming that she didn’t know the complete scenario and was unware that Dua Zehra was a minor.
She further added that She had no clue about the sensitivity of the matter, and apologised to her audience and to the Parents of Dua Zehra for being Inconsiderate.
Below is the Video of her Apologising
