  Hira Mani shares a public apology regarding her statement on Dua Zehra
  Hira Mani uploaded stories on her Instagram and prayed She said that she wanted Dua and Zaheer to be together forever.
  After getting criticism on it, she then uploaded another story claiming that she is Emotionally correct
  After extreme backlash she has come up with an Apology video, claiming that she didn't know the complete scenario and was unware that Dua Zehra was a minor.
It's well known that Hira Mani occasionally speaks out of turn. Few days back she gave her two scents over Dua Zehra's issue

She said that she wanted Dua and Zaheer to be together forever. After getting criticism on it, she then uploaded another story claiming that she is "emotionally correct" rather than "politically right".

After these posts of Hira Mani went viral, Netizens started calling her dumb and senseless, It was a huge outrage and everyone condemned her actions

After recieving extreme backlash Hira Mani now has come up with an Apology video, claiming that she didn't know the complete scenario and was unware that Dua Zehra was a minor.

She further added that She had no clue about the sensitivity of the matter, and apologised to her audience and to the Parents of Dua Zehra for being Inconsiderate.

Below is the Video of her Apologising

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

