Hira Mani speaks against pointless teasing about clothing choices

Taking to Instagram story, she gave her two scents about her clothing choices

Hira Mani, a diva in Lollywood, balances her personal and professional lives with the utmost ease. She is the epitome of a superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

With the help of successful shows like Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho, the 32-year-old achieved unprecedented recognition.

She maintains her connections with her followers on the social media platforms where she previously shared her images and information about her upcoming ventures.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor typically doesn’t respond to internet criticism of his provocative attire. Hira Mani, however, has offered her opinion on the subject this time.

Taking to Instagram story, she shared her two photos and captioned them as: “I Dress Myself, Not To Impress, But For Comfort, And For Style”.

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan that has been loved by the fans.

