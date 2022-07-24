Holly Willoughby “broke into tears” from stress before her wedding

Holly Willoughby and Dan will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary next month.

The couple tied the knot on August 4, 2007 in Amberley Castle in Sussex.

They now have three children together.

Advertisement

Holly Willoughby has said she “burst out tears” in the wake of getting pushed under seven days prior to sealing the deal with Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning moderator, 41, focused on her marriage as the pair prepare to commend their fifteenth wedding commemoration one month from now.

Talking about her marriage in a real to life cut on Instagram, Holly said:

“It feels like a very long time ago, we have been married 15 years this year so it feels very special.

“Those memories are still as fresh as they were on the day.

“It is a special, special time from the dress, to walking down the aisle, to the smell of those flowers that you will never forget, to seeing all your loved ones in one place.”

Advertisement

She added: “Just a complete celebration in its purest form.”

Nonetheless, things nearly didn’t go to design, as the mid year they recorded wedded was one of the wettest and Holly dreaded the awful weather conditions would destroy her wedding.

She expressed:

“Shortly before the wedding, I was working with Fearne [Cotton] and spotted one of the crew reading a newspaper with ‘5 Days Until Summer Begins’ splashed across the front page.

“I was getting married in 5 days! I burst into tears.”

The couple initially met on TV show Ministry of Mayhem back in 2007 and secured the bunch on August 4 of that year in Amberley Castle in Sussex.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the downpour remained away for their unique day.

They currently have three youngsters together, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, seven.

Recently, Holly made a sassy admission about her big day, conceding she wore a 1960s rabbit young lady bodice under her wedding dress.

The TV moderator shared the mystery on Instagram and said “nobody knew” what was under cut white outfit.

She said: “It’s obviously very important to get your underwear right under your wedding dress, and even more so with a backless dress.

“My amazing dressmaker had a vintage pattern for a bunny girl outfit. She adapted a 1960’s original bunny girl corset by cutting the back so low, it didn’t show.”

Advertisement