Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be seen making out like teenagers

J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, were spotted making out in front of a group of photographers near the Elysée Palace.

The previous night, they enjoyed dinner at the ritzy Paris restaurant Le Matignon with some of their kids.

The couple secretly wed in Las Vegas on July 16. This is Lopez’s fourth marriage.

In fact, they were French kissing.

On their romantic vacation in Paris, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen; making out like adolescents on a park bench on Friday.

The newlyweds were captured affectionately cuddling up to one another while having some Parisian PDA; close to the Elysée Palace.

J. Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also took a stroll together through the fragrant flowers.

The actor gave his new wife a little peck on the head at one point as she had his arm around her. Later, as they settled into a comfortable position on the bench, Lopez laid her head on his chest.

The pair obviously wanted to record the moment for themselves even though the photographers were only a few feet away; since Affleck was spotted shooting pictures of his bride while carrying a professional camera.

While Lopez complemented her surroundings in a vibrant floral sundress; the Oscar winner wore a blue button-down shirt, navy chinos, and white shoes. She wore a top bun and accessorised with a red Hermés Birkin bag and white shoes.

The night before, some of their children joined Lopez and Affleck for dinner; at the upscale Paris restaurant Le Matignon, where they were observed making out.

Only a few days have passed since the couple’s July 16 covert wedding; in Las Vegas.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Page Six, the “On the Floor” singer hurried her; then-fiance to the chapel because she had been eager to wed ever before Ben proposed. As soon as possible, she wanted to secure this and eliminate any room for doubt.

In April, as Lopez was in the bathtub, Affleck made her the second time. With a green diamond ring estimated to be worth $10 million, he proposed.

Early in the new millennium, Affleck and Lopez were engaged but broke it up; due to the strains of dating in the spotlight.

Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez before rekindling her romance with the “Argo” star. In March 2021, they split up amid reports that he had cheated on her.

The fourth marriage for Lopez. She was previously wed to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014; Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. Max and Emme, who are twins, are 14 years old.

Affleck and Jennifer Garner were wed from 2005 until 2018. He has three children along with the 50-year-old “Alias” alum: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel.

