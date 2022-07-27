Advertisement
Host Ali Haider Unveils the accusations on Ayeza Khan

Host Ali Haider Unveils the accusations on Ayeza Khan

Articles
Host Ali Haider Unveils the accusations on Ayeza Khan

Host Ali Haider Unveils about the accusations on Ayeza Khan

  • Ayeza Khan was in problems a few days ago after Aruba Tariq, the ex-fiance of her brother, made some revelations about the family 
  • Recently host Ali Haider released a video on his official Youtube channel in which he revealed the accusations against Ayeza Khan
  • Ali Haider further added that Aruba said that Ayeza Khan was the one who destroyed our relationship.
Ayeza Khan, a Lollywood diva, was in problems a few days ago after Aruba Tariq, the ex-fiance of her brother, made some stunning discoveries about the family and accused Ayeza of ruining their relationship. Additionally, she revealed that Ayeza Khan is a terrible mother, a liar, and that she despises her husband’s family.

Recently host Ali Haider released a video on his official Youtube channel in which he revealed the accusations against Ayeza Khan. “We often confuse ones personal life with their social media life, but the truth is that the life shown on social media is mostly false. The people who are showcasing their life on social media as a wonderful and amazing life, mostly they are lying”, said Ali Haider.

Ali Haider further added that “Aruba said that Ayeza Khan was the one who destroyed our relationship. While sharing a picture with Ayeza on social media, Aruba wrote that she has called off her wedding because of the difference between them. Aruba further disclosed that celebrity Ayeza Khan was pretty much controlling her wedding and not only wedding she controls the entire family. No one can even breath without her approval. They also lied about Ahad’s education and their previous house.”

Host Ali Haider Reveals Accusations Against Ayeza Khan

Aruba went on to say that they had even instructed her not to tag the jeweller since doing so would lead viewers to believe that she was donning gold jewellery. Aruba revealed that Ayeza’s brother Ahad is gay while making another surprise. Every member of the family is a liar and a cheat who treats their servants badly solely because of their religious background.

Host Ali Haider Reveals Accusations Against Ayeza Khan

While concluding Ali Haider stated that “Aruba said that Ayeza is the core reason behind her dysfunctional family and also behind her relationship issues. I still get panic attacks when I see a picture of Ayeza but I’m strong and will get over this soon but what about the next girl?”

Host Ali Haider Reveals Accusations Against Ayeza Khan

 

Next Story