House of Dragon cast battled for Iron Throne in real life

House of the Dragon has made Game of Thrones’ iconic Iron Throne the center of attention.

  • House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine.
  • The spinoff is set several years before the events of Game of Thrones.
  • House of the Dragon has made Game of Thrones’ iconic Iron Throne the center of attention, both on and off-screen.
House of the Dragon has made Game of Thrones’ iconic Iron Throne the center of attention, both on and off-screen. On August 21, the upcoming series is scheduled for release. It centers on the Targaryen family and is set several years before the GOT events.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, and other actors are included in the spinoff. The cast just went to the Los Angeles premiere. The author, George RR Martin, was not present because he tested positive for COVID following the San Diego Comic-Con.

In House of the Dragon, the Iron Throne, for which numerous Game of Thrones characters fought, will be mentioned. But it turns out that the ensemble of the spinoff was equally tenacious of the throne in real life as they were on screen. In an interview with the media, the case described how one actor simply couldn’t let go of the situation.

Eve Best said, “Paddy (King Viserys Targaryen) was so possessive.” He took his House of the Dragon so seriously that he didn’t allow anyone else to sit on the Iron Throne, even between the shots. “It was like it was his,” said Steve Toussaint. “As soon as I saw the Iron Throne in rehearsals, I ran straight up to it,” Olivia Cooke said.

But, on set, Paddy was quite territorial, so when he wasn’t looking, I’d do a quick [sit]. And although he wasn’t specifically scolding them, “She continued, “It was just an aura, just a feeling that you got like, ‘OK, maybe don’t go up.

The House of the Dragon cast sought advice from Game of Thrones actors like Maisie Williams, in addition to competing for the Iron Throne.

