Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to start shooting for Fighter in September

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will begin shooting for ‘Fighter’ this September.

The film was originally going to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. But with the shooting yet to start, the release date was changed.

Hrithik Roshan has completed the shooting of ‘Vikram Vedha’s remake and at present, he’s on a holiday.

This September, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will finally start filming for Siddharth Anand’s movie “Fighter.” The filming was supposed to start in September of last year, but because of recent events, it won’t start until September of this year.

Hrithik Roshan has finished filming ‘Vikram Vedha’ and is on vacation. Soon, he’ll return to Mumbai to start ‘Fighter’ Deepika and Ranveer were on vacation, but after she returned, she began filming.

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ was to collide with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ but director Siddharth Anand set a new date. ‘Fighter’ will be released in September 2023, a year from now.

Hrithik Roshan’s next home production, ‘Krrish 4,’ will start filming in 2024.