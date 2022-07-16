Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are the cool ‘jazz cats’ at a London club
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other for a while and...
This September, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will finally start filming for Siddharth Anand’s movie “Fighter.” The filming was supposed to start in September of last year, but because of recent events, it won’t start until September of this year.
Hrithik Roshan has finished filming ‘Vikram Vedha’ and is on vacation. Soon, he’ll return to Mumbai to start ‘Fighter’ Deepika and Ranveer were on vacation, but after she returned, she began filming.
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ was to collide with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan,’ but director Siddharth Anand set a new date. ‘Fighter’ will be released in September 2023, a year from now.
Hrithik Roshan’s next home production, ‘Krrish 4,’ will start filming in 2024.
