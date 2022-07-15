Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other for a while and look like they are going strong with their relationship. From frequent hangouts to cheering up for each other, Hrithik and Saba don’t miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. And now, the power couple is making the headlines as Saba has shared pics from their London vacation on social media and they are enjoying their time there.

Saba posted pictures of herself at a restaurant with Bollywood’s Greek God on her Instagram account. In the first picture, the power couple posed for a quick selfie while they drank their own drinks. Saba watched a performance at the restaurant in another video that Hrithik took. In the last one, the couple posed outside the restaurant in a way that showed how silly they could be. Saba had written “Where the jazz cats at??” in the post’s title. Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote “Jaazatastic” with a heart emoji in the comment section.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently waiting for the release of the movie Vikram Vedha. The movie is a remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller film and is set to come out on September 30. It also stars Saif Ali Khan. In addition, Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika Padukone share the screen together. On September 28, 2019, the movie will come out.