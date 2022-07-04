Hrithik Roshan reportedly declined to shoot in UP for Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha makers issue statement after reports stated Hrithik Roshan refused to shoot in UP.

Vikram Vedha is produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in a key part, ended production in June 2022. The film is a remake in Hindi of the same-titled Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Now, producers have gone to social media to dispel rumours that Hrithik Roshan refused to film in Uttar Pradesh, causing the budget to increase.

“On the filming locations for Vikram Vedha, there has been a great deal of inaccurate and baseless reporting. We like to emphasise that Vikram Vedha was largely filmed in India, particularly Lucknow. A chunk of the film was shot in the United Arab Emirates in October and November of 2021, as it was the only place that had infrastructure for a bio-bubble and could handle such a large team, as well as permitting the construction of sets at a studio during the preceding months. We elected to do so out of concerns for health and protocol. Any attempts to alter this collection of facts are manifestly malicious and untrue “On Monday, you will be reading a portion of the statement.

The statement said, “Also, we would like to emphasise that while Reliance Entertainment welcomes input from creative talent, production and budgetary decisions are a centralised prerogative.”

This clarification comes after previous reports said that Hrithik Roshan had allegedly declined to film in Uttar Pradesh and preferred Dubai. Due of the shift in site, the budget increased.

Vikram Vedha is an edge-of-your-seat action crime thriller based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betal. It follows the narrative of a tough police officer who goes on the quest for a dangerous mobster. After twenty years, two superstars are reuniting in a high-octane action flick, making this one of the most anticipated films of all time.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment, in partnership with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios, present Vikram Vedha. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, and it is produced by S. Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in significant roles. The film also has promising performances from Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and Satyadeep Mishra.

