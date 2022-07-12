Advertisement
Huma Abedin and Bradley Cooper are reportedly dating

  • Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating after meeting Anna Wintour.
  • Fox News Digital did not immediately grab attention from Cooper or Abedin.

Bradley Cooper, an Oscar-winning actor, and Huma Abedin, Hilary Clinton’s senior aide, are reportedly dating after meeting through Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue.

According to Page Six, the ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner has been “seeing the A-lister” for a while.

“Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet,” their insider added. “Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

The source says: “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.” Page Six reports that the two arrived together at the Met Gala in May, but split up for the red carpet.

Requests for comment from Fox News Digital did not immediately grab attention from Cooper or Abedin.

Cooper has a daughter named Lea De Seine from a previous relationship with the model Irina Shayk.

After Weiner entered a guilty plea to a single charge of providing pornographic images to a minor, he and Abedin separated in 2017. They were married in 2010 and have two children together. Their divorce is still pending after he served 18 months in prison.

From January 1999 to June 2011, he served as the 9th Congressional District’s representative for New York. When it was revealed that Weiner had sent a lewd photograph to a lady, he infamously resigned from the government and acknowledged to doing the same with several other women.

