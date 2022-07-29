Advertisement
Humayun Saeed celebrates his birthday in Dubai

Humayun Saeed celebrates his birthday in Dubai

  • Superstar Humayun Saeed was recently seen in Dubai while he was lavishly celebrating his birthday.
  • The founders of Ary Media Network, Salman Iqbal and his wife, threw the actor a lavish birthday party and dinner.
  • The actor expressed his gratitude to Salman Iqbal and Sabeen Salman for organising a wonderful birthday dinner for him in Dubai.
Celebrating his birthday in style, superstar Humayun Saeed was recently sighted in Dubai. Salman Iqbal and his wife, who are the founders of Ary media Network, threw the actor a magnificent birthday celebration and dinner. He organised the celebration in Dubai for Humayun Saeed.

The actor from Mere Paas Tum Ho expressed his gratitude to Salman Iqbal and Sabeen Salman for organising a wonderful birthday dinner for him in Dubai. By the mercy of Allah, Humayun stated, “We genuinely had a terrific time. He expressed his affection and said that this year he had so much to celebrate. I also want to say thank you to everyone for their birthday wishes, prayers, and love. I really appreciate it very much. Allah be pleased with you all.

Humayun Saeed’s Wife Samina also wished her husband and thanked Allah for his companionship, she Said, “Not a day goes by when I’m not grateful that you came into my life. The happiest days of my life have been better and the bad days not so bad, with you by my side.I wish so much happiness and peace on you today and every day, the kind of happiness that matches what you bring into everyone else’s life. May Allah bless you and protect you always.I love you more than anything else! Happy Birthday Humayun “. Here are the celebration pictures and video of the actor.

