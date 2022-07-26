Humayun Saeed Dismisses Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s Box Office Claims

Advertisement
This Eid al Adha, two huge movies competed head-to-head in theatres. Two high-profile films with significant budgets, London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid e Azam Zindabad, were finally released this Eid after being stalled by the pandemic. Since their premiere, the movies have boasted impressive box office results, with all showings being completely sold out throughout the first weekend.

While Quaid e Azam Zindabad reportedly generated 37 crore globally, London Nahi Jaunga has surpassed 40 crore worldwide. Fahad Mustafa, who plays the title character in the movie, tweeted about Quaid e Azam’s business.

Humayun Saeed Mocks Quaid e Azam Zindabad's Box Office Claims

Advertisement

On the other hand, Humayun Saeed tweeted a tweet from a trade analyst and asserted that his movie had grossed 40 crores worldwide while Quaid e Azam Zindabad has made 16 crores.

Humayun Saeed Mocks Quaid e Azam Zindabad's Box Office Claims

 

A twitterati asked Humayun if he was accusing team Quaid e Azam Zindabad of lying to which he said that they are probably “misinformed” about the real numbers.

Humayun Saeed Mocks Quaid e Azam Zindabad's Box Office Claims

Quaid e Azam Zindabad producer Fizza Ali Meerza said that they are not in the numbers race.

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed Mocks Quaid e Azam Zindabad's Box Office Claims

However, Fizza has also retweeted the claim that Quaid e Azam Zindabad has made 37 crores globally since its release.

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed Mocks Quaid e Azam Zindabad's Box Office Claims

Humayun Saeed had wished Quaid e Azam Zindabad well during promotions of the films but he has openly disputed box office numbers of the film now.

