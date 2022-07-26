Humayun Saeed Dismisses Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s Box Office Claims

Two high-profile films with significant budgets, London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid e Azam Zindabad, were finally released this Eid after being stalled by the pandemic.

Since their premiere, the movies have boasted impressive box office results.

While Quaid e Azam Zindabad reportedly generated 37 crore globally, London Nahi Jaunga has surpassed 40 crore worldwide.

While Quaid e Azam Zindabad reportedly generated 37 crore globally, London Nahi Jaunga has surpassed 40 crore worldwide. Fahad Mustafa, who plays the title character in the movie, tweeted about Quaid e Azam’s business.

On the other hand, Humayun Saeed tweeted a tweet from a trade analyst and asserted that his movie had grossed 40 crores worldwide while Quaid e Azam Zindabad has made 16 crores.

A twitterati asked Humayun if he was accusing team Quaid e Azam Zindabad of lying to which he said that they are probably “misinformed” about the real numbers.

Quaid e Azam Zindabad producer Fizza Ali Meerza said that they are not in the numbers race.

However, Fizza has also retweeted the claim that Quaid e Azam Zindabad has made 37 crores globally since its release.

Humayun Saeed had wished Quaid e Azam Zindabad well during promotions of the films but he has openly disputed box office numbers of the film now.

