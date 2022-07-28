Advertisement
Humayun Saeed joins TikTok!

Humayun Saeed joins TikTok!





  • Humayun Saeed has officially joined TikTok.
  • The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor released five videos from his various recording settings.
  • He reached 50,000 followers, more than 2.3 million views, and 190,000 likes.
Humayun Saeed, a producer and actor from Pakistan has officially joined TikTok. In Pakistan, the social networking site has a sizable user base, therefore Saeed made the decision to sign up for it with a verified account in order to maintain contact with his followers. TikTok has shown to assist celebrities and public figures fly higher, despite the fact that many celebrities shunned the app due to its inappropriate material.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor released five videos from his various recording settings, and after doing so, he reached 50,000 followers, more than 2.3 million views, and 190,000 likes. As more of his followers follow him on TikTok to see what the renowned actor will be providing to them, his account is expanding quickly.
On the professional front, Humayun Saeed is slated to make history by appearing in the Netflix original series The Crown as the first Pakistani character.

@iamhumayunsaeed #LondonNahinJaunga ♬ original sound – iamhumayunsaeed
The London Nahi Jaunga actor said that “The creativity that I have witnessed on this platform is unmatchable, and it is such an endless source of joy. I couldn’t resist getting on board this platform and create fun yet responsible content for my fans who want to see me more often and stay connected with me.”

The heart-robbed actor is currently winning hearts and is slated to make history by appearing in the Netflix original series The Crown as the first Pakistani character.

