Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Humayun Saeed was offered the role of Humsafar but turned it down.

Humayun made the revelation while promoting his most recent movie, London Nahi Jaunga.

He has produced and acted in some of the most coveted projects made in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed is a mega star of Pakistan. He has produced and acted in some of the most coveted projects made in Pakistan including films and dramas.

He has a distinguished career and has held his job for many years. Humayun Saeed made an unexpected disclosure about Humsafar while promoting his most recent movie, London Nahi Jaunga.

When asked if there was a project he regretted turning down, Humayun quietly revealed that he had actually been offered the role of Humsafar but turned it down.

Also Read Anoushay Abbasi new video goes viral Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold fashion...

He never looked back after quitting any other career-related projects.

The drama industry in Pakistan was completely transformed by Humsafar. A new generation of superstars began to enter the failing industry, and quality programming returned to televisions.

Advertisement

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the drama’s starring actors, became overnight sensations and haven’t looked back.

Also Read Asim Azhar song ‘Habibi’ Crosses 1.6 Million YouTube Views In Just 2 Days Asim Azhar's song 'Habibi' crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days....

This is what Humayun revealed regarding Humsafar: