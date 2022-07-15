Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Articles
Advertisement
Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Advertisement
  • Humayun Saeed was offered the role of Humsafar but turned it down.
  • Humayun made the revelation while promoting his most recent movie, London Nahi Jaunga.
  • He has produced and acted in some of the most coveted projects made in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Humayun Saeed is a mega star of Pakistan. He has produced and acted in some of the most coveted projects made in Pakistan including films and dramas.

He has a distinguished career and has held his job for many years. Humayun Saeed made an unexpected disclosure about Humsafar while promoting his most recent movie, London Nahi Jaunga.

When asked if there was a project he regretted turning down, Humayun quietly revealed that he had actually been offered the role of Humsafar but turned it down.

Also Read

Anoushay Abbasi new video goes viral
Anoushay Abbasi new video goes viral

Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold fashion...

He never looked back after quitting any other career-related projects.

The drama industry in Pakistan was completely transformed by Humsafar. A new generation of superstars began to enter the failing industry, and quality programming returned to televisions.

Advertisement

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the drama’s starring actors, became overnight sensations and haven’t looked back.

Also Read

Asim Azhar song ‘Habibi’ Crosses 1.6 Million YouTube Views In Just 2 Days
Asim Azhar song ‘Habibi’ Crosses 1.6 Million YouTube Views In Just 2 Days

Asim Azhar's song 'Habibi' crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days....

This is what Humayun revealed regarding Humsafar:

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Channing Tatum Raves about his relationship with “Magic Mike 3” costar Salma Hayek
Channing Tatum Raves about his relationship with “Magic Mike 3” costar Salma Hayek
'I owe a lot to Vanessa Hudgens' says Austin Butler
'I owe a lot to Vanessa Hudgens' says Austin Butler
Jennifer Garner and other stars crash the gang's party in the 'Party Down' season 3 trailer
Jennifer Garner and other stars crash the gang's party in the 'Party Down' season 3 trailer
Abby Lee Miller talks about selling the
Abby Lee Miller talks about selling the "Dance Moms" Studio, a bitter decision to make
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal bond 'extremely difficult' to mend
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal bond 'extremely difficult' to mend
Sharon Stone claims that Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were never
Sharon Stone claims that Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were never "misogynistic" to her on set 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story