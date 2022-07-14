Humayun Saeed Talks About An Unknown Humsafar Fact

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s shoot looks fantastic
Humsafar revolutionised Pakistan’s drama industry. The declining industry regained its footing, a new generation of superstars began to arrive, and good content returned to television screens. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the lead actors, became overnight sensations and have not looked back since the drama premiered.
Humayun Saeed is a Pakistani megastar. He has produced and acted in some of Pakistan’s most coveted projects, including films and dramas. His career has been illustrious, and he has held his position for many years. Humayun Saeed made an unexpected revelation about Humsafar while promoting his recent film London Nahi Jaunga.
He was asked if there was any project he regrets saying no to and Humayun subtly shared that he was actually offered Humsafar and he rejected it. He has no regrets about leaving any other project in his career.
This is what Humayun revealed regarding Humsafar:
