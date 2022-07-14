Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Humayun Saeed Talks About An Unknown Humsafar Fact

Humayun Saeed Talks About An Unknown Humsafar Fact

Articles
Advertisement
Humayun Saeed Talks About An Unknown Humsafar Fact

Humayun Saeed Talks About An Unknown Humsafar Fact

Advertisement
  • Humayun Saeed made an unexpected revelation about Humsafar while promoting his recent film London Nahi Jaunga.
  • He revealed that he was actually offered Humsafar and he rejected it.
  • He further added that he has no regrets about leaving any other project in his career.
Advertisement

 

Humsafar revolutionised Pakistan’s drama industry. The declining industry regained its footing, a new generation of superstars began to arrive, and good content returned to television screens. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the lead actors, became overnight sensations and have not looked back since the drama premiered.

Also Read

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s shoot looks fantastic
Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s shoot looks fantastic

Nawal Saeed is quickly becoming a rising star in the entertainment industry....

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Humayun Saeed is a Pakistani megastar. He has produced and acted in some of Pakistan’s most coveted projects, including films and dramas. His career has been illustrious, and he has held his position for many years. Humayun Saeed made an unexpected revelation about Humsafar while promoting his recent film London Nahi Jaunga.

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

He was asked if there was any project he regrets saying no to and Humayun subtly shared that he was actually offered Humsafar and he rejected it. He has no regrets about leaving any other project in his career.

Also Read

Humayun Saeed accused by the public for engaging in cheap publicity stunts
Humayun Saeed accused by the public for engaging in cheap publicity stunts

Humayun Saeed is the largest film producer in Pakistan. His film London...

Humayun Saeed Reveals Surprising Fact About Humsafar

Advertisement

This is what Humayun revealed regarding Humsafar:

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, & others congratulate Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, & others congratulate Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Richard Kemp slammed 'Spare' allegations as false
Richard Kemp slammed 'Spare' allegations as false
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for causing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for causing "colossal" damage
Prince William to 'ultimately' reach out to Prince Harry: Experts
Prince William to 'ultimately' reach out to Prince Harry: Experts
Ali Zafar unveils secret story about his controversy
Ali Zafar unveils secret story about his controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanding 'grovelling apology'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanding 'grovelling apology'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story