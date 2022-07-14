Humayun Saeed Talks About An Unknown Humsafar Fact

Humayun Saeed made an unexpected revelation about Humsafar while promoting his recent film London Nahi Jaunga.

He revealed that he was actually offered Humsafar and he rejected it.

He further added that he has no regrets about leaving any other project in his career.

Advertisement

Humsafar revolutionised Pakistan’s drama industry. The declining industry regained its footing, a new generation of superstars began to arrive, and good content returned to television screens. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the lead actors, became overnight sensations and have not looked back since the drama premiered.

Also Read Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s shoot looks fantastic Nawal Saeed is quickly becoming a rising star in the entertainment industry....

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed is a Pakistani megastar. He has produced and acted in some of Pakistan’s most coveted projects, including films and dramas. His career has been illustrious, and he has held his position for many years. Humayun Saeed made an unexpected revelation about Humsafar while promoting his recent film London Nahi Jaunga.

He was asked if there was any project he regrets saying no to and Humayun subtly shared that he was actually offered Humsafar and he rejected it. He has no regrets about leaving any other project in his career.

Also Read Humayun Saeed accused by the public for engaging in cheap publicity stunts Humayun Saeed is the largest film producer in Pakistan. His film London...

Advertisement

This is what Humayun revealed regarding Humsafar: