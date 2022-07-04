Advertisement
  • If Prince Andrew is ‘thrown out’ of the Firm, he will ‘go rogue,’ according to a source
  • Royal specialists warn that if Prince Andrew is expelled from the Royal Family, he may “go rouge.”
  • During an appearance with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward made this remark.

She began by hypothesizing Prince Andrew’s potential future in the chat and explained how,

” They’re not going to cast him out because he will be more trouble and start talking and giving TV interviews and writing books.”

“They don’t want that again. He will be financially secure,” she also assured before concluding.

At the same time though, the chances of him returning to the public scape seems ‘speculative at best’ given the fact that “it might be game over already.”

Prince Andrew will allegedly continue to get financial support from the royals even though he is no longer a working member of the family because the monarchy’s reputation would suffer if he did not.

Her Majesty stripped the Duke of York of his royal patronages and military titles in January this year.

However, Prince Andrew will not have any chance of ever returning to public life when Queen Elizabeth II dies and Prince Charles becomes king.

Newsweek’s Royal Correspondent Jack Royston said,

“That will be game over for him. It might be game over already.”

