Imran Abbas funny mimicry of Shehbaz Sharif; See Video
Famed Pakistani actor Imran Abbas recently entertained his fans by mimicking Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star took to Instagram to share his funny mimicry video of PM. Imran captioned the video, “No offence to anyone but i really found it funny to share.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

Social media users and his fellow actors could not help as they shared hilarious comments under his video.

Ushna Shah wrote, “A little reminder ladies and gentleman: Imran Abbass is a truly professional actor.”

Imran reached 7 million followers on Instagram and to celebrate the actor posted a story on his account to thank his fans.

He wrote, “Lots of love to each of my 7 million  followers Imran Abbas.”

