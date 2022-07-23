In flirting with Rory McIlroy, Meghan Markle “used him to promote herself”

Meghan Markle flirted with golfer Rory McIlroy after he nominated her for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Her boyfriend demanded to know if she had cheated on him, a new book claims.

The Northern Irishman split from his fiancée Caroline Wozniacki in August 2014.

According to a new book, Meghan Markle flirted with Rory McIlroy so vigorously; that her boyfriend allegedly wanted to know whether she had cheated on him with the world-class golfer.

When McIlroy, now 33, “unexpectedly” nominated Markle, now 40, for the Ice Bucket Challenge; she requested he meet her at her friend’s apartment in New York City; so he could personally pour the ice on her.

According to Tom Bower’s new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”; which was in publishing in the UK this week, the meeting in August 2014 occur; just a few weeks after the Northern Irishman, who was 25 at the time, won the Open Championship in Britain.

According to Bower, McIlroy had recently broken up with his blonde fiancée, Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki; and was said to be interested in brunettes.

After posting the Ice Bucket Challenge video, which helped raise money for research into motor neurone illness; McIlroy and Markle had a drink at the Fitzpatrick Hotel, where the athlete was staying.

John Fitzpatrick, the hotel’s owner, noticed them and offered them to join him and 20 of his friends; for dinner at Cipriani that evening.

The next morning, McIlroy travelled 30 miles to compete in a new tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. After a busy night, he was worse for wear and dropped to 101st position; according to Bower. “However, in order to be prepared for the next day; he refused to sleep as he usually does close to the golf course. He returned to New York by car to visit Meghan instead. His performance dropped down.

He subsequently said, “I wasn’t exactly on my game. I was having a good time.

Markle raved over the sports star on her now-defunct blog, “The Tig,” when she was back in Toronto; at the end of the week with her boyfriend, chef Cory Vitiello.

“Ah yeah. Ronald McIlroy THE Ronald McIlroy whispered (and screamed) to be the best golfer in the world; dumping icy water over my lone head for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge; while being adored by Tiger and revered by Palmer. Rory McIlroy, the one.

“He is a force that truly enjoys working hard and playing hard; loving intensive training to uphold his championship, and embracing nights of drinking alcohol,”

Opus One (his strong and superb wine selection) and indulging in celebratory group dinners; at Cipriani – of course, for the balance.

The most attractive aspect of this man, aside from his work/life balance, is his demeanour. He is as real and honest as they come, relishing a meal of pasta with veal ragu; and expressing a love for his parents that is uncommon in men his age. Or, to be honest, at any age. He is real, not simply the genuine deal. And perhaps for that reason, he is much more beloved.

Markle, who was then a “Suits” star, was, according to Bower, “eager to utilise their close friendship to promote herself;” and she “encouraged the media to publish images of McIlroy and herself”; She subsequently acknowledged that she “sometimes staged a paparazzi photo; or allowed information leak to the press.”

Vitiello questioned Markle about her relationship with McIlroy, and Markle said their time together was harmless; according to Bower. “He trusted her.”

According to Bower, that same year, Markle leveraged her contacts; to get a speaking spot at the One Young World convention in Dublin.

She wrote a message on Facebook to a friend of McIlroy’s who is Irish saying, “Lock something down. October 14–17 is when I travel there.

According to people who spoke with Bower, Markle and her boyfriend flew in on a Netjet; purchased by McIlroy from Toronto.

At the chic Dublin eatery Fade Street Social on October 17, Markle and McIlroy enjoyed supper.

“He again pushed Meghan. He said fiercely, “Had there been an affair?

Meghan vehemently denied having deceived him, according to Bower. Her said that McIlroy and she were simply friends, and this time “he believed her.”

The newspaper was summoned by Markle’s agency for a correction; and the next day, an article about Markle and Vitiello was published with the headline, “They’re madly in love… Throughout their whole stay in Ireland; the two of them had hip seams.

According to Bower, Meghan felt “relieved”. The golfer wasn’t going to be her future, and Cory was still her go-to man in Toronto.

