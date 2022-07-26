In France, Johnny Depp tenderly embraces a young fan, winning hearts.

Following his victory in the shocking libel case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s viral video of him hugging a young fan in France has caused an internet meltdown.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen interacting with a young boy dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow in the video posted on Twitter.

The endearing clip showed the 59-year-old celebrity shaking hands with the child before giving him a warm hug and flashing a gorgeous smile.

The actor then gave the young fan another hug before posing for a photo with him and a stuffed animal that was reportedly given to him by the boy.

New video of #JohnnyDepp at CHAPITEAU JIM MARCIAC, La Sape, Marciac, France ☺️❤️ (Credits To estellejachimiak IG) & as always sweet & lovely to kids 🥰#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#NeverFearTruth pic.twitter.com/lGesijZYCU — Jerrie Depp (@JerrieDepp) July 24, 2022

The video left the fans in awe as one commented on the post, “The Little Rock back and forth he does while hugging is a fatherly instinct..”

“This is the perfect example of a truly wonderful human being. #JohnnyDepp,” another Depp fan wrote while one added, “Such a kind hearted soul. A true inspiration for all.”

“Johnny is never in a hurry to let go which is why you know they are so genuine,” one Twitter user commented. “This is so adorable!! How can you not love this man He is just amazing!!”

“He’s so good to his fans especially his little ones,” another chimed in.