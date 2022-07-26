Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • In France, Johnny Depp tenderly embraces a young fan, winning hearts.
In France, Johnny Depp tenderly embraces a young fan, winning hearts.

In France, Johnny Depp tenderly embraces a young fan, winning hearts.

Articles
Advertisement
In France, Johnny Depp tenderly embraces a young fan, winning hearts.

In France, Johnny Depp tenderly embraces a young fan, winning hearts.

Advertisement
  • Following his victory in the shocking libel case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s viral video of him hugging a young fan in France has caused an internet meltdown.
  • The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was seen interacting with a young boy dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow in the video posted on Twitter.

The endearing clip showed the 59-year-old celebrity shaking hands with the child before giving him a warm hug and flashing a gorgeous smile.

Advertisement

Also Read

During trial, a friend of Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp’s attorney of interfering
During trial, a friend of Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp’s attorney of interfering

Journalist Eve Barlow, a friend of Amber Heard's, noted the close relationship...

The actor then gave the young fan another hug before posing for a photo with him and a stuffed animal that was reportedly given to him by the boy.

Advertisement

The video left the fans in awe as one commented on the post, “The Little Rock back and forth he does while hugging is a fatherly instinct..”

“This is the perfect example of a truly wonderful human being. #JohnnyDepp,” another Depp fan wrote while one added, “Such a kind hearted soul. A true inspiration for all.”

Also Read

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard courtroom drama goes on
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard courtroom drama goes on

Heard filed an appeal of Johnny Depp's verdict. According to court documents,...

“Johnny is never in a hurry to let go which is why you know they are so genuine,” one Twitter user commented. “This is so adorable!! How can you not love this man He is just amazing!!”

“He’s so good to his fans especially his little ones,” another chimed in.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
"The People Under the Stairs" All Set to release in 4K Ultra HD
"Underworld" is one of the best monster movies we ever noticed
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
"Psychokinesis" movie shakes up the superhero genre
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story