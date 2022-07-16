Indian rapper Badshah is tripping on Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Habibi’

Indian rapper Badshah praised Asim Azhar for his latest song ‘Habibi.’

Badshah messaged him on Instagram.

Habibi crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days.

Asim Azhar’s new track, ‘Habibi’ went viral across the borders, and here is the proof that Indian rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, loved his song and messaged him on Instagram.

The Pakistani singing sensation shared a screenshot of the chat he had with the Badshah on his Instagram Stories. Badshah messaged, “Tripping on Habibi.” He added the 100% emoji and a red heart emoji. The Humraah singer replied, “Means so much coming from you brother.”

“Kya hi bandiya bhai, khatam melody. What a song you’ve made bro, the melody is great!” Badshah chimed in. He was thanked by Azhar, who added, “Lots of love big bro!” Badshah replied with a respectful emoji of folded hands.

Take a look:

Previously Asim thanked fans after ‘Habibi’ crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days, also trends on YouTube music.

After receiving a lot of positive feedback for his song, the Soneya superstar posted a video message on Instagram to express his emotions.

Azhar acknowledged the large number of Hibibi viewers and provided a YouTube link for anyone who had not yet seen Habibi.

Additionally, he confirmed that Habibi is currently trending on both TikTok and YouTube, saying, “Trending on TikTok music, trending number one.” A lot of TikTok videos created by fans based on the vocal powerhouse’s megahit song were also shared.

Along with fans, celebrities also caught the Habibi bug. The much-discussed tune was also grooved to by Lollywood diva Hira Mani. The track was praised by Zara Noor Abbas, Sajal Aly, Aima Baig, and many others.

Watch the track here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQl2mpICqRE&t=206s

