Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inside Maira Khan’s birthday bash in Dubai

Inside Maira Khan’s birthday bash in Dubai

Articles
Advertisement
Inside Maira Khan’s birthday bash in Dubai

Maira Khan’s birthday bash in Dubai

Advertisement
  • Pakistani actress Maira Khan celebrated her birthday in Dubai.
  • She shared her birthday pictures on her official Instagram account.
  • Maira has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted actresses.
Advertisement

Actress Maira Khan is a well-known and versatile Pakistani actress who has made a name for herself in the field with her fearless demeanour and excellent acting abilities. Despite playing a minor role in shows, Maira has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted actresses.

Maira enjoys exploring new places all around the world and is quite the globetrotter. This time, the actress was seen in Dubai enjoying her birthday. Maira posted some stunning images from her private birthday celebration on her official Instagram account. In a black sleeveless dress, Maira looks incredibly stylish.

Check out her stunning photos!

Advertisement

Also Read

Do You Know Maira Khan Has A Tattoo?
Do You Know Maira Khan Has A Tattoo?

Maira Khan has been entertaining the viewers for quite some time now...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chris Martin applauded by BTS ARMY for Grammys fashion sense
Chris Martin applauded by BTS ARMY for Grammys fashion sense
Madonna unveils her dominatrix-inspired corset and garter Grammys after party look
Madonna unveils her dominatrix-inspired corset and garter Grammys after party look
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in red as they walk out of airport
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in red as they walk out of airport
Kylie Jenner gives her 1-year-old son first flying kiss in a cute video
Kylie Jenner gives her 1-year-old son first flying kiss in a cute video
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Hansal Mehta said he tells stories that will be lost over time
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Shahid Kapoor & Shehnaaz Gill share fun moment during chat show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story