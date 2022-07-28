Inside Maira Khan’s birthday bash in Dubai

Do You Know Maira Khan Has A Tattoo?
Maira Khan has been entertaining the viewers for quite some time now...
Actress Maira Khan is a well-known and versatile Pakistani actress who has made a name for herself in the field with her fearless demeanour and excellent acting abilities. Despite playing a minor role in shows, Maira has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted actresses.
Maira enjoys exploring new places all around the world and is quite the globetrotter. This time, the actress was seen in Dubai enjoying her birthday. Maira posted some stunning images from her private birthday celebration on her official Instagram account. In a black sleeveless dress, Maira looks incredibly stylish.
Check out her stunning photos!
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.