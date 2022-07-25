Inside Maya Ali’s Birthday Celebration; see photos

Maya Ali is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top leading actor.

She recently celebrated her birthday with her family in Glasgow.

Her family surprised her with a cake and balloons as a surprise. Maya is well known for her attractiveness and affable demeanour.

Superstar Maya Ali is without a doubt regarded as one of Pakistan's top leading ladies who made a name for herself in the profession quickly. One of the actresses who shines in all of her incarnations is Maya.

Lollywood diva recently went birthday-celebrating with her family in Glasgow. Maya’s family gave her a lovely cake and balloons as a surprise. As she smiled for the camera, the actress remarked, “I knew I wouldn’t be with them on my birthday so my family decided to give me a surprise and have made it special for me.”

Check out her adorable pictures below!

See how other famous people and Maya’s on-screen friends celebrated Maya’s birthday in the comments section after she shared her birthday photos.

Maya is one of the most well-known actresses in the showbiz industry with a huge fan following. Her various on-screen looks consistently astound the audience. She has acted in a number of Pakistani dramas and films. She made sure she set a thousand hearts a flutter with her killer looks and daring outfit choice.

