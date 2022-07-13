Ioan Gruffudd files for joint custody of daughters after divorce from Alice

Ioan Gruffudd filed for joint custody of their daughters after a bitter divorce from Alice Evans. He filed for sole custody of Elsie, 8, and Ella, 12 at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

After Alice, 53, requested exclusive custody of Elsie, 8, and Ella, 12, the actor made the plea in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

In court documents, Ioan claimed that throughout their 14-year marriage, Alice verbally abused him. Ioan also claimed that she shared his sorrow over not having seen his oldest daughter since last July.

According to reports, he said: “Ella and Elsie have suffered substantial emotional trauma as a result of Alice’s remarks and interference in my contact with them since I left the family home in January 2021.

“Throughout their lives, Alice has verbally attacked me in front of the daughters.”

The Fantastic Four actor continued by saying Alice frequently made fun of his appearance, commenting on his baldness and “telling me I had saggy-vagina eyes.”

The “false social media narrative” that Alice was taken by surprise by the divorce and that he abandoned the girls was also criticised by Ioan.

“To this day, Alice continues to make false and deceptive things about me on social media,” he claimed in the court documents. Alice has frequently said that I don’t want anything to do with the girls, that I won’t let them see me, and that I’ve left them.

“Alice posted that if I didn’t help with their financial assistance, she and the kids would starve and end up homeless.”

All of this is untrue, and I worry that Alice will continue to feed the girls her fabricated social media narrative.

Ioan then asked the judge to order his daughters to get counselling because he was worried about the effect their acrimonious divorce might have on their kids.

In February, the actor requested a restraining order be placed on the 102 Dalmatians actress.



He asked that Alice, 53, be required to remain 100 yards apart from him and his partner Bianca Wallace and be unable to get in touch with them.

Alice has denied all of Ioan’s claims in the court filings filed on Tuesday, February 14, 2022, and has accused Ioan of making the request as “a plan to obtain some type of edge” over her in the ensuing divorce processes.

In January 2021, Ioan called it quits with Alice after a 21-year romance. 13 years of marriage later, in March 2021, he filed for divorce. He began dating the 30-year-old Australian actress Bianca seven months later.

The couple has been accused by Alice of having a three-year affair, which they both adamantly deny.