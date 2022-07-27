Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iqra and Yasir Son’s Birthday Video

Iqra and Yasir Son’s Birthday Video

Articles
Advertisement
Iqra and Yasir Son’s Birthday Video

Iqra and Yasir Son’s First Birthday Video

Advertisement
  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Kabir Hussain.
  • Yasir turned to his official Instagram account to share a beautiful video from Kabir’s first birthday celebration.
  • Yasir while sharing the video wrote a birthday song for Kabir “Bar bar din yeh aye”
Advertisement

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Kabir Hussain. The couple posted a lovely birthday message for their adorable boy on their official Instagram account. “Drum Roll Events” hosted a birthday celebration with a vehicle theme at Yasir and Iqra’s house. There were only close friends and family members present at the birthday celebration!

Iqra And Yasir Son's First Birthday Celebration Video

Advertisement

Recently, Yasir turned to his official Instagram account to share a beautiful video from Kabir’s first birthday celebration. Yasir while sharing the video wrote a birthday song for Kabir “Bar bar din yeh aye, Bar bar dil yeh gaye, Tum jio hazaron saal, Yeh meri hai arzo. Happy Birthday To You Kabir Hussain!”, followed by a heart emoji. The video was beautifully captured by “Rehan Mithani Photography”, have a look!

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

Advertisement

Iqra And Yasir Son's First Birthday Celebration Video

Also Read

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were seen enjoying a good time with friends at the beach
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were seen enjoying a good time with friends at the beach

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain the  fun-loving couple just travelled to Dubai ...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back
'The Witcher' greenlights season 4 and 5 to be filmed back to back
Experts Believes Prince Harry's ability to deliver creative insults chef's kiss
Experts Believes Prince Harry's ability to deliver creative insults chef's kiss
Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs
Jennifer Coolidge is detailing how she used some of her harshest critiques to get laughs
Expert claims Prince Harry has ' More leaks than the Titanic'
Expert claims Prince Harry has ' More leaks than the Titanic'
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' connection with one royal turned cool
Meghan Markle's 'warmest' connection with one royal turned cool
Machine Gun Kelly been on a
Machine Gun Kelly been on a "journey of self-worth"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story