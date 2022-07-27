Iqra and Yasir Son’s First Birthday Video

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were seen enjoying a good time with friends at the beach
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain the fun-loving couple just travelled to Dubai ...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Kabir Hussain. The couple posted a lovely birthday message for their adorable boy on their official Instagram account. “Drum Roll Events” hosted a birthday celebration with a vehicle theme at Yasir and Iqra’s house. There were only close friends and family members present at the birthday celebration!
Recently, Yasir turned to his official Instagram account to share a beautiful video from Kabir’s first birthday celebration. Yasir while sharing the video wrote a birthday song for Kabir “Bar bar din yeh aye, Bar bar dil yeh gaye, Tum jio hazaron saal, Yeh meri hai arzo. Happy Birthday To You Kabir Hussain!”, followed by a heart emoji. The video was beautifully captured by “Rehan Mithani Photography”, have a look!
