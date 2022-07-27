Iqra and Yasir Son’s First Birthday Video

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Kabir Hussain.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Kabir Hussain. The couple posted a lovely birthday message for their adorable boy on their official Instagram account. “Drum Roll Events” hosted a birthday celebration with a vehicle theme at Yasir and Iqra’s house. There were only close friends and family members present at the birthday celebration!

Recently, Yasir turned to his official Instagram account to share a beautiful video from Kabir’s first birthday celebration. Yasir while sharing the video wrote a birthday song for Kabir “Bar bar din yeh aye, Bar bar dil yeh gaye, Tum jio hazaron saal, Yeh meri hai arzo. Happy Birthday To You Kabir Hussain!”, followed by a heart emoji. The video was beautifully captured by “Rehan Mithani Photography”, have a look!

