Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share cute birthday wishes for their son Kabir

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s cute video with son goes viral

  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrated the first birthday of their son Kabir Hussain.
  • The couple shared sweet birthday wishes on their Instagram.
  • Fellow celebrities and fans penned heartfelt birthday wishes in the comments section for Kabir.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, one of the most adored and well-known celebrity couples, have been the topic of conversation ever since they were married in a lavish ceremony. In July 2021, the couple welcomed Kabir Hussain, a cute baby boy. Iqra and Yasir frequently post glimpses into their personal lives on social media, leaving their followers drooling over the lovely family photos.

Yasir, Iqra, and other family members used their social media profiles to send heartfelt birthday wishes to Kabir Hussain on his first birthday today.

Iqra Aziz celebrated the special day by posting some gorgeous videos of newborn Kabir Hussain on her official Instagram account.

Sharing the cute video of her son Iqra captioned, “Watch my Baby Grow! Happy 1st my Gugu.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

On the other hand, Yasir Hussain penned a heartfelt wish for Kabir along with his picture.

The Jhooti actor wrote, “Happy Birthday meri jaan. Aaj aap aik saal k ho gaye hain Mashallah. Aik saal pehly jab KABIR Hussain is dunya mai aya toh mujhy laga k Khadim Hussain (ABBA) wapas agaye hain. Aur aik saal baad jab aap ne mujhy ABBA kaha toh woh feeling na qabil E bayaan hai. Allah aap ko sehet k sath lambi umer ata farmae aur neki aur sachai k rasty per chalny ki tofeeq ata farmae. Ameen.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Sidra, the sister of Iqra Aziz, took Kabir down memory lane and shared some precious photos. She wrote when distributing the images.

“Happy 1st birthday to this beautiful addition to the family. His smile makes my heart warm and there is no other man who could ever take his place. May you be more adorable and a blessing to your parents with each passing day. I wish I was there on your first of many birthdays but I know you are surrounded by all the people who love you. Thank you for this forever-blissful gift Iqra and Yasir.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sidra Aziz (@namkeenjalebi)

Co-stars and other famous people also left Kabir Hussain heartfelt birthday wishes in the comments section!

