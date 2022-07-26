Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain share cute birthday wishes for their son Kabir
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrated the first birthday of their son...
Iqra and her husband are constantly mentioned in the top social media stories. They share practically everything from their private lives on their profiles and are overly active. They also freely embrace all of the online trolls’ insults and praise. Both artists appear to have the same temperament and would not be able to keep anything from their loved ones.
From their wedding to the birth and birthday of their young son, Kabir Hussain, they kept everyone informed. This fun-loving couple just travelled to Dubai without their child since they love to travel. They enjoyed some peaceful time together without any interruptions or obligations.
