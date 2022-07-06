Iqra Aziz shares the news of receiving UAE’s golden visa

Iqra and Yasir regularly update their fans on their life events that they document on and off

Iqra Aziz shared the news of getting UAE’s Golden Visa on her Instagram

The Golden Visa, according to UAE authorities, is a “long-term residence visa that allows foreign talents to live, work, or study in the UAE.”

Iqra and Yasir regularly update their fans on their life events that they document on and off. To take a break from their hectic work schedule, the couple planned a vacation to Dubai’s exotic destinations.

Aziz is well-known for her performance as Jiya in Momina Duraid’s Suno Chanda (2018), for which she won several awards.

Yasir Hussain is a Pakistani actor and producer known for his comedic roles in both television and film.