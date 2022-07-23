Advertisement
Iqra Aziz Stuns Fans By Skydiving In Dubai

Articles
Iqra Aziz Stuns Fans By Skydiving In Dubai

  • Iqra said it was the bravest thing she has ever done so far.
  • The actress married actor Yasir Hussain in June 2019 after he proposed to her on stage.

Actress Iqra Aziz shared recently shared an amazing video clip on her official account, in which she looks very happy and excited.

She wrote in the caption on Instagram, “This is definitely the bravest thing I’ve done so far.” It didn’t take long for millions of people to like the video, and now it’s all over social media.

The fact that she tried skydiving shows that she is very brave and likes to try new things. The Qurban actor is one of the celebrities who gets the most attention on social media sites.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

She uses the visual-sharing site a lot to show pictures of herself, her family, and her work.

Iqra Aziz has made a name for herself by giving great performances in TV dramas, and she has the skills to play both the good guy and the bad guy without breaking a sweat.

She has worked on projects like Socha Na Tha, Ghairat, Qurban, Jhooti, and others in the past.

Iqra married actor Yasir Hussain in June 2019 after he proposed to her on stage. She and Yasir now have a little boy.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
